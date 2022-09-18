September 18, 2022

Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord lose to PSV in Eredivisie goal fest [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
aa.com.tr – EINDHOVEN, PSV Eindhoven beat Feyenoord 4-3 in Dutch Eredivisie week 7 match.

PSV Eindhoven survived the Dutch Premier League (Eredivisie) goal duel against Feyenoord with a 4-3 victory in the week 7 match on Sunday.

Oussama Idrissi of Feyenoord drew the first blood in the third minute at Philipps Stadium.

Jarrad Branthwaite equalized the score in the 16th minute, then Cody Gakpo brought the lead to PSV in the 25th minute.

Danilo Pereira da Silva leveled the score again in the 42nd minute and the first half ended 2-2.

PSV began fast in the second half as Guus Til netted in the 47th minute.

Feyenoord’s Turkish midfielder Orhun Kokcu brought balance to the score in the 73rd minute once more.

Armando Obispo’s goal in the 83rd minute brought the victory to PSV before the end.

With this result, PSV Eindhoven placed second with 18 points while Feyenoord lays at the third spot with 16 points in the Eredivisie standings.

