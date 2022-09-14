September 14, 2022

Iran U17 football team to participate in Japan tournament ￼

3 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Tehran Times – NIIGATA, Iran U17 football team traveled to Japan to participate in the 24th International Youth Soccer tournament.

The four-team tournament will be held in Niigata, Japan from Sept. 17 to 19.

Hossein Abdi’s boys will meet the Japan U17 team on Sept. 17, while U17 Niigata Selection is to face U17 Comoros.

Iran will take part in the competition as part of the preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 qualification in October.

Iran are drawn in Group I along with the teams of Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts), and Laos.

