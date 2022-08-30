Karim Ansarifard to sign with AC Omonia Nicosia

55 views

Athletiki.com – NICOSIA, Omonia has announced that they will be signing 32-year-old Iranian international central striker Karim Ansarifard.

The addition of the forward will significantly strengthen the attack since he is a striker of known value.

The announcement:

“We announce the agreement in principle with the 32-year-old international Iranian central striker, Karim Ansarifard, who in recent years has been playing for AEK Athens.”

The contract is reportedly for 2+1 years.

Karim Ansarifard has also played for Olympiakos Piraeus, with whom he was crowned champion and played in the groups of the UEFA Europa League, an event in which he also participated during his tenure at AEK Athens.Â He also wore the shirt of CA Osasuna and Nottingham Forest.Â He is an active international with the Iran national team.

The footballer will arrive in Cyprus shortly to finalize the agreement.