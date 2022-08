89 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football club completed the signing of Al-Ahli of the UAE winger Mehdi Ghaedi on Friday.

Ghaedi signed for Shabab Al-Ahli in August 2021 on a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old player has joined Esteghlal on a one-year loan deal from the Emirati side.

Esteghlal is the defending champion of the Iran Professional League.