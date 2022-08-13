Ezatolahi training with Vejle BK before next move

206 views

Bold.dk – VEJLE, Saeid Ezatolahi is back in NÃ¸rreskoven after being loaned to Al-Gharafa. However, it is only for a short while, as he will soon be moving to a new club, reports Vejle Boldklub.

Saeid Ezatolahi, as he has returned to Vejle Boldklub after being with Al-Gharafa in Qatar on a loan deal.

But if you as a Vejle fan hope that Ezatolahi can help the club back into the 3F Superliga, then you will probably be badly disappointed by the announcement from NÃ¸rreskoven on Saturday.

Saeid Ezatolahi has returned to Vejle and will take part in the first team’s training for the next three weeks before he switches to his new club. Vejle Boldklub will announce more about this when all related matters have been resolved, the club writes on Facebook.

Thus, Vejle must once again say goodbye to the Iranian midfielder.

25-year-old Saeid Ezatolahi has a contract with Vejle Boldklub until the end of 2023.