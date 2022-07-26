Iran to participate in 2022 Continental Futsal Championship

53 views

Vnexpress.net – BANGKOK, The Iran national futsal team will vie for the 2022 Continental Futsal Championship title in Thailand this September.

The tournament will be hosted by the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) from Sep. 11 to 16 in Bangkok. It will feature six national teams: Iran (sixth in world rankings), Morocco (ninth), Finland (18th), Thailand (20th), Vietnam (40th), and Angola (46th).

Except for Finland, the other teams have all participated in the 2021 Futsal World Cup, meaning this tournament could be considered a mini World Cup.

Six teams will be divided into two groups, played in a round-robin format. The top two teams per group will advance to the semifinals.

The Iran Futsal team are the current title-holders, having defeated Thailand in the final of the 2021 edition.