Osmar Loss named Persepolis assistant coach

(No Ratings Yet)

59 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Brazilian coach Osmar Loss Vieira has joined Persepolis FC’s coaching staff.

He will work as Yahya Golmohammadiâ€™s assistant in the 2022/23 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Born in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, Loss began his career with Internacional’s youth team in 1994 and took charge of Serie A team Juventude in 2010.

Osmar Loss, 47, has also coached Brazilian football clubs Corinthians, Guarani, Bragantino, VitÃ³ria and Cianorte.

The Iranian giants have already hired Brazilian goalkeeping coach Welesley Antonio Simplicio, nicknamed Neneca.