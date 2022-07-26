Mehdi Taremi linked with AC Milan [Report]

300 views

Tasnim – MILAN, Porto football team forward Mehdi Taremi has been linked with a move to Italian giant AC Milan.

The Italian team continues to be linked with a number of different strikers as it looks to inject some youth into a department that currently only has a 35-year-old Olivier Giroud and a 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the latter out of contract at the end of the season, the website sempremilan.com reported.

Divock Origi of Liverpool is still the hottest name in the media, but it has been reported that Milan has initiated preliminary contacts for Taremi, the Iranian striker at FC Porto who the Rossoneri faced off against in the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Their initial asking price is â‚¬20m, which is considered too high by Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, but a new meeting is expected to discuss Taremi. The 29-year-old has 18 goals and 16 assists in 39 games across all competitions for the Portuguese side, as per Transfermarkt.