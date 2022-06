474 views

Tasnim – POZNAN, Polish football club Lech Poznan has reportedly shown an interest in signing Iranian international winger Ali Gholizadeh.

Lech will play Azerbaijani side Qarebag in the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifications on July 5.

The 26-year-old player currently plays in Belgian top-flight team Charleroi.

Gholizadeh has also been linked with a move to French club Nantes and Turkey’s Besiktas.