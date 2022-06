(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani joined Iran’s Persepolis football team on Saturday.

The 31-year-old center-back has joined Persepolis from Sepahan.

Sepahan midfielders Danial Esmaeilifar and Soroush Rafiei have already signed for Persepolis in the summer transfer window.

Gvelesiani joined Zob Ahan in 2017 and has also played in Nassaji Mazandaran.