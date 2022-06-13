Iran women’s football team coach Irandoost resigns

48 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s football team coach Maryam Irandoost stepped down from her role on Sunday.

She led the Iranian team in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India in January.

Irandoost wished the Iran’s women’s team the best and said she will talk about her decision in the future.

“I am so grateful for all those who helped me in the team. I’m forced to bid farewell and remain silent for our girls but I will talk about my decision’s reasons in the future,” she posted on her Instagram.