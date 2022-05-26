Iran U23 football team defeats IraqÂ U23 in friendlyÂ [VIDEO]

60 views

Tehran Times – ERBIL, Iran U23 football team defeated the Iraq U23 team 1-0 in a friendly match Tuesday night in Baghdad.

Aria Yousefi scored the solitary goal of the match in the 12th minute.

Iran is scheduled to meet Iraq once again on Friday.

Mehdi Mahdavikiaâ€™s team played the friendly as part of the preparation for the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

The fifth edition of the AFC U23 Asian Cup will be played in Central Asia for the first time, with Uzbekistan hosting 32 matches across the cities of Tashkent and Karshi.

Iran are pitted against hosts Uzbekistan, Qatar, and newcomers Turkmenistan in Group A.