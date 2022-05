35 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran was drawn into Group C of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Kuwait 2022 on Thursday.

The 12-time winner will face Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, and Indonesia in the September 27 to October 8, 2022 Finals, to be hosted by Kuwait for the first time.

Draw

Group A: Kuwait, Iraq, Thailand, Oman

Group B: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan

Group C: Iran, Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia

Group D: Japan, Vietnam, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia