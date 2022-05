300 views

Persianfootball.com – ATHENS, Team Melli captain Ehsan Hajisafi scored in AEK’s 3-0 win over PAS Giannina in Athens on Wednesday.

The opening goal was scored by Ehsan Hajisafi in the 39th minute, followed by goals from Amrabat (45th + 5), and Krichoviak (59th).

The win sees AEK gain 3 important points from the 8th game of the Super League playoffs as they continue their pursuit for a spot in Europe next season.