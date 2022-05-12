Sayyadmanesh nominated for Hull City’s Player of Month [VOTE]

135 views

Tasnim – HULL, Iranian international winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was nominated for Hull City Player of the Month for April.

Defender Jacob Greaves, midfielder Richie Smallwood, forwards Keane Lewis-Potter and Sayyadmanesh make up the four-man shortlist.

Sayyadmanesh, who was given his opportunity to shine in the starting line-up by Shota Arveladze, is among the nominees.

The 20-year-old started five of six games in April, and opened his account for the Tigers with a composed finish against Cardiff on Good Friday.

Vote here: https://www.wearehullcity.co.uk/news/2022/may/vote-for-your-april-player-of-the-month/