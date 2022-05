283 views

Fr-fans.nl – DEVENTER, Feyenoord football club won their league match against Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday evening.

In Deventer, it resulted in a hard-fought 0-1 win for the visiting Rotterdam team.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 71st minute by Bryan Linssen, assisted by Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Arne Slot decided to make several changes to his first team. However, Feyenoord managed to take all three points with them back to Rotterdam.