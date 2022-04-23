Shahab Zahedi scores brace against MOL Fehervar [VIDEO]

84 views

Sportsport.ba – SZEKESFEHERVAR, MOL Fehervar and Puskas Academy drew 2:2 in the 29th round of the Hungarian OTP Bank League.

The home team was led by the occasional representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina Kenan Kodro with a goal in the third minute of the match.

Zahedi equalized on the 25th, and the guests were able to turn it around on the 37th, but the Iranian had his goal annulled by VAR.

However, the turnaround happened at the opening of the second half of the game, more precisely in the 53rd minute, and the scorer was Zahedi again.

In the first minute of the referee’s added time, Baluta received a second yellow card and the guests were reduced to 10 men to finish injury-time play.

In the fifth minute of extra time, Stopiro scored the late equalizer for the home side and collected a point for his team.

For Kenan Kodra this was the 12th goal of the season and he is currently the fourth top scorer in the league.

His team is in fifth place with 40 points, while Puskas Academy is 3rd with nine points more.

In the next round, Kodro and the team visit Debrecen, while Puskas is waiting for Mezokovesd.