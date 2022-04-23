Ali Alipour scores as Maritimo draw against Santa Clara [VIDEO]

30 views

Maisfutebol.iol.pt – PONTA DELGADA, Santa Clara and MarÃ­timo drew 2-2 this Saturday in a game for the 31st round of the championship played in Ponta Delgada.

A match with two distinct halves, in which the Azoreans were better in the first half, but the Madeirans recovered in the second.

After just five minutes, Japan’s Kayosuke Tagawa opened the scoring, the goalscorer for the Azores now on the scoresheet for the third consecutive matchday.

But the Japanese striker was not going to stop there. In the 33rd minute, Tagawa scored his second goal with a classy finish in the face of Paulo Victor.

The Madeirans started the second half stronger and scored in the 64th minute. A cross from Vidigal met Alipour, free from his marker reduced the homesides advantage with a close range header.

In the 85 minute, ClÃ¡udio Wink would silence the fans present at the SÃ£o Miguel stadium. A wide cross from ClÃ©sio met a well-timed header by Wink to the far post.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0mpQrKRe98