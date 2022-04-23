Greuther FÃ¼rth relegated after Schick and Azmoun give Bayer Leverkusen win [VIDEO]

51 views

Bundesliga.com – FURTH, Patrik Schick and Sardar Azmoun both scored as Bayer Leverkusen moved up to third with victory at Greuther FÃ¼rth, whose relegation back to Bundesliga 2 was confirmed.

FÃ¼rth came into Matchday 31 knowing they had to win to at least keep their survival hopes alive for another week. And the hosts started with the sort of intent they needed. Jessic Ngankam raced down the right and forced a save out of Lukas Hradecky. But the ball fell back to the Greuther man, who put it across goal for Jetro Willems to drive between Hradeckyâ€™s legs.

However, the lead lasted just three minutes as Schick reacted quickest to flick home a corner. The flag originally went up for offside but a VAR review confirmed the ball had come off a FÃ¼rth man and the goal was given.

Leverkusen were ahead on 18 minutes, again taking advantage of a defensive mistake. This time Azmoun closed down goalkeeper Andreas Linde to earn a simple tap-in for his maiden Bundesliga goal. Schick had a chance to extend the advantage but Linde made amends with a strong hand at his near post.

Die Werkself continued to dictate play after the restart. Paulinho thought heâ€™d made it 3-1 when he tapped in Moussa Diabyâ€™s square ball, but the Frenchman was flagged offside. The Brazilian did have his goal not long after, though, when Azmoun flicked over the defence and Paulinho knocked the ball past Linde at the second attempt.

Substitute Exequiel Palacios rounded things off with a tidy finish from 20 yards. Victory for Leverkusen – combined with RB Leipzig’s defeat at home to Union Berlin – moves them up to third, but only a point above Die Roten Bullen in fourth and three ahead of Freiburg in fifth.

Defeat means FÃ¼rth can no longer climb out of the bottom two, as they find themselves 11 points adrift of 16th place with three games to go. The Clover Leavesâ€™ Bundesliga luck has run out, with their second top-flight stay again ending after just one season. All thatâ€™s left for them to play for is an improvement on their 21-point haul from 2012/13.

Highlights: : https://www.sportsnet.ca/video/highlights-bayer-leverkusen-4-greuther-furth-1/