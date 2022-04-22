2022 ACL: Sepahan beat Pakhtakor [VIDEO]

61 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Sepahan football team from Iran earned a valuable 2-1 win over Uzbekistanâ€™s Pakhtakor in Group D of the 2022 AFC Champions League Friday night.

The scoring was opened in the 76th minute, when substitutes Milad Jahani and Sajad Shahbazadeh combined beautifully – the former with a cross from the left flank and the latter with a smashing volley into Sanjar Kuvvatovâ€™s net.

Khojiakbar Alijonov equalized the match three minutes later.

Deep into stoppage time, Shahbazadeh got his second of the night when he met Reza Mirzaeiâ€™s low cross, tapping it into the net and breathing life into Sepahanâ€™s bid for progression to the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League.

The final round of matches in Group D sees already-eliminated Pakhtakor take on hosts Al Taawoun FC, while Sepahan face Al Duhail SC on Tuesday.