Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iran U-23 football team will meet Gol Gohar in a friendly match.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s side will play Gol Gohar on April 14 in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The friendly will be held as part of the preparation for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

Iran has been drawn into Group A along with host Uzbekistan, Qatar, and Turkmenistan.

The U-23 team has defeated Iranian clubs Nassaji 5-2 and Persepolis 3-1 in two friendlies in late March.