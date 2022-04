(No Ratings Yet)

19 views

Tasnim – ABADAN, Sepahan football team defeated Sanat Naft 4-2 on Matchweek 24 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Sanat Naft player Reza Yazdandoost scored an own goal in the sixth minute and Giorgi Gvelesiani scored twice for the visiting team in the 31st and 44th minutes.

Taleb Reykani halved the deficit in the 58th minute.

Shahriyar Moghanlou scored Sepahan’s fourth goal in the 67th minute.

Sanat Naft forward scored a consolation goal in the 80th minute.