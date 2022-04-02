Every opponent in World Cup is difficult: Gregg Berhalter

172 views

Tasnim – DOHA, USA football team coach Gregg Berhalter says that every opponent in the World Cup is difficult.

USA has been drawn in Group B along with England, Iran, and the winner of Scotland/Ukraine/Wales.

“We think it’s a good group. We know every opponent in the World Cup is difficult but with England, you definitely get an exciting match-up,” Berhalter told FIFA.

“Gareth Southgate (England coach) and I go way back. He’s a guy I look up to and has always been there for me, given me advice.

“I reached out to him when I got the job and asked if he’d be interested in telling me more about international football. I looked at him as something as a mentor and since then we have stayed in touch,” he added.