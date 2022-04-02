We will have to see how game against Iran goes: Gareth Southgate

294 views

Tasnim – DOHA, England coach Gareth Southgate says they are determined to get through the group stage in the 2022 World Cup, so they will have to see how the first game against Iran goes for both teams.

Three Lions are scheduled to meet Iran on November 21st.

“Our aim is to get through the group, so we will have to see how the first game goes for both teams,” Southgate told FIFA.

“The first two teams (USA and Iran) we’ve not played for quite a while. The third (Wales or the winner of Scotland-Ukraine) is a total unknown but throws up a possible British derby,” he said.

“We know what they’re all about! When you’re seeded, you get the advantage of missing out on those big six or seven teams.

“There are some really high-ranked teams in Pot 2, USA in particular, and I know Gregg Berhalter (USA coach) quite well – we’ve met a couple of times and had long chats about things. They’ve got some very good players and we know what they could be capable of as a nation,” he stated.