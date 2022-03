(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team remained unchanged in the world futsal ranking.

Team Melli sits sixth on the table with 1,580 points.

Brazil leads the table with 1,791 points.

Portugal (1,763) and Argentina (1,756) sit in second and third places, respectively.

Spain (1,754) and Russia (1,687) are fourth and fifth in the table.