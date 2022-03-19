IPL: Esteghlal moves a step closer to title [VIDEO]

79 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team escaped a loss against Persepolis on Matchweek 23 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

The match finished in a 1-1 draw in front of 20,000 spectators at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Persepolis defender Ali Nemati was on target in the 40th minute and Esteghlal forward Rudy Gestede found the back of the net in the 81st minute just two minutes after coming off the bench.

With seven weeks remaining, Esteghlal leads the table with 55 points, six points adrift of Persepolis.

Furthermore, Sepahan was held to a goalless draw by Gol Gohar in Isfahan, Foolad defeated struggling Fajr Sepasi 1-0 and Tractor lost to Aluminum 1-0.

On Friday, Paykan is to meet Sanat Naft, Mes face Zob Ahan, Shahr Khodro play Nassaji and Naft Masjed Soleyman play Havadar.Â