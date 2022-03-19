Ali Pour predicting bright future for Glentoran after confirming “long term” vision for club 

145 views

Belfast Live – BELFAST, Ali Pour has declared his “long term” commitment to Glentoran and insists he is “only getting warmed up” in his bid to return the East Belfast club to the summit of Irish League football.

The British-Iranian businessman, who fronted a high profile takeover of the Big Two giants in 2019, also believes the Danske Bank Premiership has a “massive future”.

In an exclusive interview with Belfast Live – and his first as Glentoran owner – Pour reveals how he overcame initial reservations to become the financial figurehead of an Irish League club.

He also addresses Glentoran’s ‘big money’ image, his hopes for the future and his role in approving Glentoran’s £120,000 signing of Shay McCartan from Ballymena United in August.

“I leave the football side to Mick (McDermott) and the board,” said Pour. “That runs itself, but of course they would approach me when it comes to big decisions.

“They did come to me about the Shay McCartan deal. They told me they wanted to sign the player and I said ‘well, if you think he is that good and strengthens us, go for it’.”

While some have balked at the finances now swilling around the Irish League – Lee Bonis also joined Larne for a reported £100,000 in January – Pour said: “I think it is a positive development.

“New transfer fee records are being set here and I believe it is a positive for football in Northern Ireland because the money is staying in the local game.

“Where is the money going? We’re not signing players from Brazil, we’re buying players from within the league and that means the money stays here and helps other clubs.”

Pour freely admits he had reservations when first approached to become Glentoran’s majority shareholder three years ago.

“I initially said ‘no way’,” he said. “I had a few chats with Mick on the phone and he was saying ‘come over’ and at first I said ‘no thank you’.