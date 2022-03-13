IPL: Shahr Khodro defeats Fajr Sepasi, Tractor lose to Foolad [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – SHIRAZ, Shahr Khodro football club defeated Fajr Sepasi 1-0 on Matchweek 22 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

In the match, held in Shiraz’s Hafezieh, Mojtaba Bijan scored a goal from the penalty spot in the added time.

In Tabriz, Tractor suffered a 2-1 loss against Foolad. Hamid Buhamdan and Sina Shah Hosseini scored for the visiting team and Behzad Eslami pulled a goal back in the injury time.

In Tehran, Havadar drew 1-1 with Mes Rafsanjan. Godwin Mensha scored a long-range shot for Mes in the 17th minute and Mohammad Sattari leveled the score in the 70th minute.

Esteghlal leads the table with 54 points, six points ahead of its archrival Persepolis.

Shahr Khodro sits at the bottom of the table with 12 points.