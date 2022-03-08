IPL: Fans allowed in stadium for Tehran derby

20 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iranâ€™s Sports and Youth Minister Hamid Sajadi said fans will be permitted to enter the stadium for the Tehran derby.

Persepolis will meet Esteghlal on March 17 in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium on Matchweek 23 of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

According to Sajadi, 10,000 Persepolis fans and 10,000 Esteghlal fans will be allowed to enter the stadium.

Proof of vaccination will be required for anyone entering the stadium.

Masks, social distancing and contact tracing measures will all be in place for the fans in the stadium.