Mehdi Taremi with another dominant display against PaÃ§os de Ferreira [VIDEO]

Rtp.pt – PACOS DE FERREIRA, FC Porto defeated PaÃ§os de Ferreira 2-4 on the road to continue their road to claim the Portuguese championship.

PepÃª Aquino put the league leaders ahead on the 17th minute.Â

PaÃ§os equalized on the 31st minute through Juan Delgado.

Brazilian striker Evanilson regained the advantage to 2-1 in favor of the “dragons” in the 38th minute.Â

Evanilson and Taremi both scored in the 2nd half, on the 52nd and 59th minutes respectively, and reassured another three points for the blue and white team.Â

The home side pulled another goal back through NicolÃ¡s GaitÃ¡n, reducing the deficit to 2-4, but the victory ultimately went to FC Porto.