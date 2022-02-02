I will fight for Hull City: Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

60 views

Tasnim – HULL, Iranian international forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh says he will fight for his new team Hull City until the end.

The 20-year-old forward joined the Championship side Monday night on loan from Fenerbahce.



“First of all, I am really happy to be here at a great club with amazing fans,” Sayyadmanesh told wearehullcity.co.uk.

“I will try to give my all and help the team because that is the most important thing. I will fight for the team until the end.

“When I was a child, I always followed the English leagues. I am really excited to play here. I want to help the team. We’ve won the last three matches and we’ve got good potential and a young team,” he added.

“I was in the stadium at the last game and it was a great atmosphere. I really can’t wait to play in our stadium in front of the fans and I hope to see you soon.”