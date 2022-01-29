Iranâ€™s Fereshteh Karimi named 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship MVP

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Fereshteh Karimi of Iran was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the first edition of the 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship.

Team Melli Banovan defeated Tajikistan 9-0 on Friday and claimed the title with 16 points, out of six matches.

Iran goalkeeper Farzaneh Tavasoli was also named the best goalkeeper of the competition.

The competition was held from January 19 to 28 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan took part in the tournament.

The CAFA Women’s Championship is an international futsal competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).