Fans permitted to attend Iran vs Iraq WCQ

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football fans will be permitted to return to the stadium after two years.

Iran will host Iraq in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium on Jan. 27 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Group A leaders Iran will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row if defeat the Iraqi team at the Azadi Stadium.

Up to 30,000 fans will be allowed to enter into the stadium with confirmation of Iranâ€™s National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will travel to Tehran to attend the match.

It seems the FIFA president is going to see the Iranian women in the stadium watching the match since he has previously said women have to be allowed into the stadiums in Iran.