Juventus unsure of permanent move for Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun [Report]

Forza Italian Football – TURIN, JuventusÂ are unsure about signingÂ Zenit Saint PetersburgÂ strikerÂ Serdar AzmounÂ on a permanent deal in January which could leave the Iranian signing for Lyon instead.

The Bianconeri are in the market for another striker this month and Azmoun has impressed with his performances for Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

His contract with Zenit will be up at the end of the current season so the Russian side are only willing to let him leave the club on a permanent deal so that they can receive a fee.

Juve were hoping to sign the player on a loan deal and are not sure if they rate him highly enough for a permanent move, according to Tuttosport.

That leaves Lyon, who were already further than the Bianconeri in negotiations,in the driving seat to sign Serdar Azmoun.