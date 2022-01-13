Al-Duhail winger Rezaeian linked with Persepolis [Report]

33 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Al-Duhail winger Ramin Rezaeian has been linked with a move to Persepolis football club.

Rezaeian, who currently plays in Qatari club Al-Sailiya, waits for Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi to green-light his move to the Iranian giant.

The 31-year-old player was a member of Persepolis from 2015 to 2017 and left the team to join Belgian club KV Oostende.

Persepolis is looking to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the sixth year in a row.

The Reds sit second in the 2021/22 IPL table, three points behind archrival Esteghlal.