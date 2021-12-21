Payam puts Portimonense into the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup [VIDEO]

171 views

Regiao-Sul.pt – VILA NOVA DE FAMALICAO, Iranian goalkeeper Payam Niazmand was the hero of Portimonense’s passage, outnumbered for 70 minutes due to red cards, and into the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup with two saves in the penalty shoot-out (4-2) against Famalicão after 1-1.

The “round of 16” match played on Tuesday, Aylton Boa Morte put the Algarve at an advantage in the first half but was sent off on the 51st minute, due to a double yellow.

Portimonense held the advantage until the 82nd minute when Bruno Rodrigues scored to bring the side level at 1-1.

The match remained a draw and went into a penalty shootout to determine the winners of the round.

Luquinha, Lucas Fernandes, Carlinhos, and Pedro Sá scored on their attempts, but the goalkeeper of Portimonense was decisive, stopping the shots from Banza and Pickel to put his team into the next phase of the competition.