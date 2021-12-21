Friendly: Iran Futsal Team victorious over Italy [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – PARMA, Iran futsal team defeated Italy 6-4 Monday night in a friendly match.

Team Melli will also meet the Azzurri Tuesday night at the Emilia Romagna Arena in Salsomaggiore Terme.

Mehdi Karimi (three goals), Mohammad Shajari, Hossein Tayebi, and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi scored for Iran.

Alex Merlim, Gabriel Motta, De Matos and Murilo Ferreira were on target for Italy.

Mohammad Nazemosharia’s team showed a poor performance in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup where the team lost to Kazakhstan 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Iran prepares for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, which will be held in Kuwait.