Ansarifard tests positive for Coronavirus

Tasnim – ATHENS, Iranian international forward Karim Ansarifard has isolated himself after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He has tested positive for the virus in the last tests performed at AEK.

The player announced it himself through social media.

“I must inform you that I was diagnosed positive for coronavirus. I will be out of action for 10 days but I will do everything I can to recover as soon as possible and return to training,” Ansarifard wrote.

He scored a goal on Wednesday in the match against Kifisia in Matchweek 11 of Super League Greece.