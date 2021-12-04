Taremi assists in Porto victory over Portimonense [VIDEO]

73 views

MaisFutebol.iol.pt – ALGARVE, With this victory, Porto FC gained three more points and maintained their lead in the Portuguese championship.

FC Porto went to the Algarve and defeated Portimonense 3-0 in the 13th round of the domestic league season.

The game went to half-time without a goal, but that changed in added time as Pedro SÃ¡ opened the scoring with an own goal.

In the second half, Vitinha scored again for Porto FC in the 70th minute.

Five minutes later in the 75th minute, Mehdi Taremi sent a perfect pass to OtÃ¡vio, who scored their third goal and ensured the dragons’ advantage.