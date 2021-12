Hazfi Cup: Draw held to determine Round of 32 fixtures

40 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s 2021-22 Hazfi Cup Round of 32 draw event was held on Wednesday in the Iran League Football Organization’s headquarters.

Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis with six titles.

Foolad is the defending champion of the competition.

Draw:

*Shahin Shahrdari Bushehr – Naft Masjed Soleyman

*Paykan – Qashqaei

*Mes Rafsanjan – Tractor

*Arman Gohar Sirjan – Nassaji

*Sepahan – Shahid Oraki Eslamshahr

*Padideh – Esteghlal Molasani

*Zob Ahan – Rayka Babol

*Esteghlal – Navad Urmia

*Gol Gohar Sirjan – Shahrdari Astara

*Foolad – Shahrdari Noshahr

* Fajr Sepasi – Aluminum Arak

*Sanat Naft – Shamas Azar Qazvin

*Mes Kerman – Machine Sazi

*Khalij Fars Mahshahr – Havadar Tehran

*Persepolis – Vista Turbine Tehran

*Kheybar Khorramabad – Mes Shar Babak