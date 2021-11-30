IPL: Sepahan defeats Nassaji, Persepolis win against Naft MS [VIDEO]

70 views

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team defeated Nassaji 2-0 on Matchday 7 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Shahriar Moghanlou scored a brace in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium. Â



In Tehran, Persepolis defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman thanks to Mehdi Abdi’s 50th-minute goal and moved up to second place.



Earlier in the day, Esteghlal was held to a 1-1 draw against Sanat Naft in Abadan. Mehdi Hanafi scored for the hosts just eight minutes into the match and Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh leveled the score in the 39th minute.



Gol Gohar edged Paykan 1-0 in Tehran courtesy of Amin Pourali in the 23rd minute.



Mes also defeated Havadar 1-0. Godwin Mensha scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.



Sepahan remains first with 16 points, two points ahead of Persepolis.

On Tuesday, Aluminium Arak missed their chance to move up into second place in the Iran Professional League (IPL).

The Arak-based football team was held to a goalless draw against Zob Ahan and remained in fourth place, three points behind leaders Sepahan.

In Ahvaz, Foolad was held to a goalless stalemate in Ahvaz.

Padideh and Fajr Sepasi also shared the spoil in a 0-0 draw in Mashhad.