Mehdi Taremi’s goal among candidates for FIFA PuskÃ¡s Award [VIDEO]

Mehr News – ZURICH, The goal scored by the professional Iranian football player Mehdi Taremi for his team Porto FC versus Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League has been selected to have the chance to win the FIFA PuskÃ¡s Award 2021.

Mehdi Taremi’s stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea was voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

The FIFA PuskÃ¡s Award is an award established on 20 October 2009 by the FÃ©dÃ©ration Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), at the behest of then-president Sepp Blatter, to be awarded to the male or female judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant, or “most beautiful” goal of the calendar year.

According to FIFA website, the race to determine the winner of the FIFA PuskÃ¡s Award 2021 is underway. The 11-strong shortlist for the best goal during the award period has been revealed and the candidates are as follows:

VOTE HERE: https://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/puskas-award