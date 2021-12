147 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Iran national football team defender Shoja Khalilzadeh has been ruled out for four weeks, Qatari club Al Rayyan announced via Twitter.

Khalilzadeh underwent hernia surgery on Monday and will be sidelined for four weeks.

The 32-year-old defender has played a key role in the Iran football team’s success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

He will be fit for the match against Iraq in Group A scheduled for Jan. 27 in Tehran.