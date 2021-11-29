Iran Futsal Team to play two friendlies against Italy

59 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team will play two friendly matches with Italy.

Ehsan Osouli, director of Iranâ€™s Futsal Committee, has said that Team Melli will travel to Italy on December 19th to play the Azzurri.

Mohammad Nazemoshariaâ€™s team is scheduled to face Italy on December 20th and 21st.

Iran’s futsal team displayed a poor performance in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup where the team lost to Kazakhstan 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Iran will be preparing for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup which will be held in Kuwait.