Tasnim – AHVAZ, Three remaining matches of the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 7 finished in a goalless draw on Tuesday.

Aluminum failed to defeat Zob Ahan in its home match.

Foolad also played out a goalless draw with Tractor in Ahvaz.

And crisis-hit Padideh was held to a goalless draw against Fajr Sepasi in Mashhad.

Sepahan leads the table with 16 points, followed by Persepolis with 14 points.