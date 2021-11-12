AFC Women’s Club Championship: Shahrdari Sirjan only need to draw against Amman Club to win title

25 views

Tasnim – AMMAN, Shahrdari Sirjan of Iran is top of the 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship standings with a perfect record and only needs a draw to win the title.

Shahrdari Sirjan will meet Amman Club of Jordan at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium on Saturday.

Amman started their AFC Women’s Club Championship campaign on the front foot when it produced a sparkling second-half fightback to defeat Gokulam Kerala 2-1 on Matchday One but was held to a draw against Bunyodkor in its second match.

Shahrdari Sirjan made an impressive start to its campaign on Matchday One when it defeated Bunyodkor 2-1. Roghayeh Jalal Nasab and Zahra Alizadeh put Shahrdari Sirjan ahead before Dildora Nozimova reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

The match against Gokulam Kerala saw both teams battle through a goalless first half. Despite losing Zahra Alizadeh to injury, Shahrdari Sirjan stunned the Indian side with a superb second-half free-kick from Afsaneh Chatrenoor to seal the win.

Shahrdari Sirjan head coach Maryam Nejati said her players are focused on winning the title and will put in their best performance against Amman Club.