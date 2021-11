(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – SIDON, Iran national football team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be absent in the match against Syria due to yellow card accumulation.

The match will be held in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

Alireza received a yellow card in the match against Lebanon on Thursday.

Iran defeated Lebanon 2-1 and remained top of Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification.