2022 WCQ: Iran earn dramatic win over Lebanon [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – SIDON, Two late goals from Sardar Azmoun and Ahmad Nourollahi kept Iran on top of Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

In the match held at the Saida Municipal Stadium in Sidon on Thursday, Soony Saad gave the hosts a lead in the 37th minute but Azmoun leveled the score just after the regular time.

In the dying moments of the match, Nourollahi scored the winner with a shot outside the area.

Iran is scheduled to play Syria on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ remain top of the group with 13 points.

South Korea is second with 11 points and Lebanon sits third with five points.

Only the top two teams in the group are guaranteed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with the third-placed finisher entering into a series of playoffs.