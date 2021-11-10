2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Lebanon vs Iran [Preview]

406 views

Firstsportz.com – SIDON, Lebanon hosts Iran in matchday 5 of the AFC World Cup qualifying campaign. Ahead of the game here are the First Sportz preview and prediction details.

Preview

Lebanon faces Iran for their fifth game of the AFC World Cup Qualifying campaign in Group A. Iran is top of the group with 10 points two clear of second-place South Korea. On the other hand, Lebanon is 3rd with 5 points from four games. Ahead of the game here are our Lebanon vs Iran live stream, preview, and prediction details.

Lebanon recorded their first win in the group after a 3-2 victory against Syria in their last game. Syria opened the scoring through Omar Khribin in the 20th minute. However, a brace by Mohamad Kdouh in the first-half stoppage time completely turned the game in Lebanon’s favor. Lebanon was rejuvenated by their 2-1 lead at halftime and Soony Saad went on and added a third early in the second half to give his side a comfortable lead and his goal proved to be the winner in the end.

Iran played out a 1-1 against South Korea in their last game. Son Heung Min broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second half. However, Jahanbakhsh canceled out the goal in the 76th with a great header following a short corner kick. Iran is top with 10 points and will look for another win against Lebanon.

Venue

Lebanon will host Iran at the Saida International Stadium in Saida, Lebanon. It is a multi-purpose ground and is the home of Al Ahli Saida SC and has a total capacity of 22,600 seats.

Prediction

Lebanon just about held to their one-goal lead against Syria in the last game. However, getting any returns against Iran will be a tough ask. A win would see the hosts go level on points with South Korea in second place. However, we predict a win for Iran in this game.