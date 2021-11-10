Iran needs Tarmei but everyone should respect values: Dragan Skocic

571 views

Tehran Times – SIDON, Iran football team coach Dragan Skocic says that they need their forward Mehdi Taremi but respecting the values are their priority.

The Porto star has been left out of the Iran team for two matches against Lebanon and Syria in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Taremi had criticized Skocic on his Twitter account after the Croatian coach had talked about Iranian players’ tactical weaknesses.

“Mehdi Taremi is a wonderful player but there are values that we have to respect them,” Skocic said in the pre-match news conference.

Iran leads the group with 10 points, five points ahead of the Lebanese team.

“Two matches against Lebanon and Syria are vital for us. We respect Lebanon and know that it’s not an easy game. They are an organized team and have made the job really tough for their opponents so far,” he added.

“We are focused on this match and we want to get three points, that’s why we are here. We also know how strong we are.

“The National Team belongs to all Iranian people, not a special player or coach, but everyone should respect the values,” Skocic said in response to the controversies about not calling Taremi for two matches.